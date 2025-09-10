In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range, Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev
|nexon ev prime
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 14.99 Lakhs
|Range
|325-465 km/charge
|312 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|9 Hrs