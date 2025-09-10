In 2026, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at Rs. 12.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range, Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Nexon EV vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nexon ev
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 12.49 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|325-465 km/charge
|312.0
|Battery Capacity
|30 kWh
|30.2 kwh
|Charging Time
|4 Hours 20 Minutes (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|8.5 Hrs