Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Electric Motor
|2 Permanent magnet synchronous
|1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
|Driving Range
|325 Km
|312
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|9.2 seconds
|9.14
|Transmission
|Automatic, Paddle Shift
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Battery
|30 kWh, Lithium Ion
|30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
|Max Motor Performance
|127 bhp 215 Nm
|127 bhp 245 Nm
|Fuel Type
|Electric
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹15,46,244
|₹14,65,780
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹14,74,000
|₹13,99,000
|RTO
|₹12,000
|₹6,230
|Insurance
|₹59,744
|₹60,050
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹33,234
|₹31,505