Nexon EV
Tata Nexon EV
Creative Plus Medium Range
₹14.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Nexon EV [2020-2023]
Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023]
XM
₹13.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Car
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
325 Km312
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9.2 seconds9.14
Transmission
Automatic, Paddle ShiftAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Battery
30 kWh, Lithium Ion30.2 kWh, Lithium Ion Polymer, 320 Volt,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Max Motor Performance
127 bhp 215 Nm127 bhp 245 Nm
Fuel Type
Electric-
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
15,46,24414,65,780
Ex-Showroom Price
14,74,00013,99,000
RTO
12,0006,230
Insurance
59,74460,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
33,23431,505

