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HomeCompare Carse-class-all-terrain vs GLC

Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain vs Mercedes-Benz GLC

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain and Mercedes-Benz GLC, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Price starts at Rs. 75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for E 220 d [2018-2019], Mercedes-Benz GLC Price starts at Rs. 77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 300 4MATIC. e-class-all-terrain: 1950 cc engine, 12.06 kmpl mileage. GLC: 1993 cc engine, 14.72 to 19.47 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-class-all-terrain vs GLC Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS E-class-all-terrain Glc
BrandMercedes-BenzMercedes-Benz
Price₹ 75 Lakhs₹ 77 Lakhs
Mileage12.06 kmpl14.72 to 19.47 kmpl
Engine Capacity1950 cc1993 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
300 4MATIC
₹77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine
1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Emission Standard
BS 4BS6 Phase 2
Drivetrain
RWDAWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged-
Mileage (ARAI)
12.06 kmpl-
Transmission
Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Engine Type
CDI2.0 litre with Inline-4 Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
400 Nm @ 1600 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-2200 rpm
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
192 bhp @ 3800 rpm255 bhp @ 5800 rpm
Fuel Type
DieselPetrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Minimum Turning Radius
5.3 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
Rear Suspension
AGILITY CONTROL-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Suspension
AGILITY CONTROL-
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19235 / 55 R19
Width
1852 mm1890 mm
Length
4933 mm4716 mm
Wheelbase
2939 mm2888 mm
Height
1475 mm1640 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Bootspace
540 litres620 L
Doors
4 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
80 litres62 litres
Features
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically AdjustableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rear Wiper
NoYes
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteHands-Free
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric-
One Touch -Down
All-
Door Pockets
FrontFront & Rear
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Third Row Cup Holders
No-
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
1-
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver (with light)
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Assist
360 CameraAutomatic Parking
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Rear AC
Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
--
Warranty (Years)
3-
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Ambient Interior Lighting
-Multi-colour (64)
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearNo
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Headlights
LEDLED
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Speakers
6+-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Voice Command
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
-Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
MP3 Playback
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
--
GPS Navigation System
NoYes
Head Unit Size
2 Din-
DVD Playback
No-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Display
LCD Display-
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display2 Trips Electronic
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Hill Descent Control
NoYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
NoFull-time
Differential Lock
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Ride Height Adjustment
No-
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
-9 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Rub - Strips
No-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Body Kit
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
--
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
-12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
3rd Row Seats Type
No-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Interior Colours
--
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Ventilated Seats
NoFront (Cooled)
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
-12 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Folding Rear Seat
NoFlat
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
87,84,78190,20,383
Ex-Showroom Price
75,00,00077,00,000
RTO
9,66,5009,91,500
Insurance
3,18,2813,28,383
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
0500
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,88,8191,93,883
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Capable drive dynamicsSpacious and luxurious cabinOff-road abilities

Cons

Cabin still cramped for fivePetrol motor has a bit of grunt

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