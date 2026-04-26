In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Volvo S90, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class Price starts at Rs. 59.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for C 220d, Volvo S90 Price starts at Rs. 68.25 Lakhs (last recorded price) for D4 Inscription. C-Class: 1496 cc engine, 16.9 to 23 kmpl mileage. S90: 1969 cc engine, 14.7 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Class vs S90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-class
|S90
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 59.9 Lakhs
|₹ 68.25 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 to 23 kmpl
|14.7 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1496 cc
|1969 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4