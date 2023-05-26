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McLaren 750S vs McLaren Artura

In 2026 when choosing among the McLaren 750S and McLaren Artura, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. McLaren 750S Price starts at Rs. 5.91 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Coupe and McLaren Artura Price starts at Rs. 5.1 Cr (last recorded price) for V6 Hybrid. 750S: 3994 cc engine, 10.5 kmpl mileage. Artura gets a battery pack of up to 7.4 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
750S vs Artura Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 750s Artura
BrandMcLarenMcLaren
Price₹ 5.91 Cr₹ 5.1 Cr
Range--
Mileage10.5 kmpl21.7 kmpl
Battery Capacity-7.4 kwh
Engine Capacity3994 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
750S
McLaren 750S
Coupe
₹5.91 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Artura
McLaren Artura
V6 Hybrid
₹5.10 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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McLaren 750S Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
V8 4.0L3.0L M630 Turbocharged V6
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
2.8 seconds3.0 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
800 Nm @ 5500 rpm720Nm@2250rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
740 bhp @ 7500 rpm671bhp@7500rpm
Drivetrain
RWD-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin TurboTurbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6
Engine
3994 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC2993 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolHybrid (Petrol + Electric)
Max Speed
332 Kmph330 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.2 metres-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
245 / 35 R19235 / 35 / R19 91Y
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Electro-hydraulic
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Front Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control IIDouble Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Adaptive Damping Proactive Chassis Comfort Control IIMulti-link
Rear Tyres
305 / 30 R20295 / 35 / R20 105Y
No of Seating Rows
1 Rows1 Rows
Bootspace
150 litres1 Rows
Seating Capacity
2 Person2 Person
Doors
2 Doors2 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
72 litres72 litres
Length
4569 mm4539 mm
Ground Clearance
107 mm-
Wheelbase
2670 mm2640 mm
Kerb Weight
1438 kg1500 kg
Height
1196 mm1193 mm
Width
2161 mm1913 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
No-
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
Digital-
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
Analogue-
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital-
Average Speed
Yes-
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Engine immobilizer
Yes-
Child Safety Lock
Yes-
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes-
Central Locking
Keyless-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
YesYes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Power Windows
Front OnlyYes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
No-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch -Down
FrontYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredYes
Interior Door Handles
ChromeYes
Scuff Plates
No-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body ColouredYes
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote-
One Touch - Up
FrontYes
Driver Armrest Storage
No-
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
NoYes
Cooled Glove Box
NoYes
Warranty (Years)
35
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No75000
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited75000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No6
Cornering Headlights
ActiveLED
Headlights
LED ProjectorLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDYes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front-
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Yes
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Speakers
6+12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingYes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Display
LCD Display8" HD Touch Screen
Aux Compatibility
YesYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No-
Geo-Fence
No-
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
No-
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes-
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes-
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
4 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)-
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No-
High-beam Assist
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
No-
Child Seat Anchor Points
No-
Seat Belt Warning
Yes-
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
No-
Lane Departure Prevention
No-
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No-
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes-
NCAP Rating
Not Tested-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
No-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No-
Rear Armrest
No-
Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Split Rear Seat
No-
Interior Colours
Tortora / Black, Charcoal / Black, Carta Da Zucchero / Black, Blu Medio / Black, Blu Sterling / Black, Nero / Black, Terra Bruciata / Black, Iroko / Black, Cioccolato / Black, Bordeaux / Black, Rosso Ferrari / Black, Cuoio / Black, Beige Tradizione / Black, Sabbia / Black, Crema / Black-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
No-
Head-rests
Front-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back)-
Front Seatback Pockets
No-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,73,70,9915,71,20,500
Ex-Showroom Price
5,91,00,0005,10,00,000
RTO
59,60,00061,20,000
Insurance
23,10,4910
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
14,48,06512,27,742

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Latest Car & Bike News

McLaren Artura uses a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged hybrid V6 engine.
McLaren Artura supercar launched in India, comes with a top speed of 330 kmph
26 May 2023
McLaren 750S has a power-to-weight ratio of 578 bhp-per-tonne
McLaren 750S with 740 bhp launched at 5.91 crore
12 Jan 2024
The 2023 McLaren 750S comes available at a starting price of $324,000.
McLaren 750S breaks cover promising 740 hp, can sprint 0-96 kmph in 2.7 seconds
26 Apr 2023
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Need for even more speed? Dubai Police adds McLaren Artura to its fleet
20 Feb 2024
The McLaren 750S is a replacement to the 720S and packs more power and torque, and is also about 30 per cent new underneath the bodywork
New McLaren 750S with 740 bhp to be launched in India on January 12
4 Jan 2024
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