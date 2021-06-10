HT Auto
Jaguar F-Pace vs Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain

F-Pace
Jaguar F-Pace
2.0 R Dynamic S Petrol
₹69.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
e-class-all-terrain
Mercedes-Benz e-class-all-terrain
E 220 d [2018-2019]
₹75.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4CDI
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
1058-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.912.06 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWDRWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm192 bhp @ 3800 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedTurbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 4
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
360 Camera360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed ControlsSeparate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
79,31,56787,84,781
Ex-Showroom Price
69,99,00075,00,000
RTO
7,06,4009,66,500
Insurance
2,25,6673,18,281
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,70,4801,88,819
Expert Reviews
