|Engine Type
|2.0L Ingenium Turbocharged I4
|CDI
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|1058
|-
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|400 Nm @ 1600 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|12.9
|12.06 kmpl
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|RWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
|192 bhp @ 3800 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 4
|Engine
|1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1950 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|Yes
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|1
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹79,31,567
|₹87,84,781
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹69,99,000
|₹75,00,000
|RTO
|₹7,06,400
|₹9,66,500
|Insurance
|₹2,25,667
|₹3,18,281
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,70,480
|₹1,88,819