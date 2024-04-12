Kona Electric vs Tucson [2020-2022] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Kona electric Tucson [2020-2022] Brand Hyundai Hyundai Price ₹ 23.79 Lakhs ₹ 22.55 Lakhs Range 452 km/charge - Mileage - - Battery Capacity 39.2 kwh - Engine Capacity - 1999 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, Automatic (Torque Converter) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Charging Time 6.1 Hrs -

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai Kona Electric and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai Kona Electric Price starts at Rs. 23.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Premium and Hyundai Tucson [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 22.55 Lakhs (last recorded price) for GL (O) 2WD AT Petrol. Kona Electric gets a battery pack of up to 39.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.