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HomeCompare Carsi20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime

Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Tata Nexon EV Prime

In 2026 when choosing among the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Tata Nexon EV Prime, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT and Tata Nexon EV Prime Price starts at Rs. 14.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV Prime gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Nexon EV Prime Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] nexon ev prime
BrandHyundaiTata
Price₹ 9.84 Lakhs₹ 14.99 Lakhs
Range- 312 km/charge
Mileage20.2 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-30.2 kwh
Engine Capacity998 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hrs

Filters
i20 N Line [2021-2023]
Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023]
N6 1.0 Turbo iMT
₹9.84 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Nexon EV Prime
Tata Nexon EV Prime
XM
₹14.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Grille
Front Fog Lamp
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0 l Turbo GDiPermanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
749312 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
172 Nm @ 1500 rpm-
Transmission
Clutchless Manual - 6 GearsAutomatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
20.25-
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 6000 rpm-
Turbocharger/Supercharger
TurbochargedNot Applicable
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHCNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Rear Brake Type
DiscDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy WheelsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle with Gas Type Shock AbsorberTwist beam with dual path Strut
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Gas Type Shock AbsorberIndependent MacPherson strut with coil spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16215 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
170205 mm
Length
39953993 mm
Wheelbase
25802498 mm
Height
15051606 mm
Width
17751811 mm
Bootspace
311350 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
55 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37-
Features
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesNo
Heater
YesYes
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
NoCo-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
DynamicNo
Instantaneous Consumption
YesYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
NoNo
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteRemote
Rub - Strips
NoBlack
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
YesYes
Body Kit
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustableNo
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
DriverDriver
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Body ColouredBlack
Interior Door Handles
PaintedChrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate ReleaseElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Rear Defogger
YesNo
One Touch - Up
NoDriver
Driver Armrest Storage
YesNo
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front OnlyFront Only
Warranty (Years)
33
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000125000
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
FrontFront
Rear Reading Lamp
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Automatic Head Lamps
YesNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector-
Follow me home headlamps
NoYes
Puddle Lamps
NoNo
CD Player
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
64
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
Internal Hard-drive
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available2 Din
DVD Playback
No-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
NoYes
Display
Touch-screen DisplayNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoYes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoYes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
NoYes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoYes
Find My Car
NoYes
Emergency Call
NoYes
Differential Lock
No-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
NoNo
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesNo
Brake Assist (BA)
NoYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesNo
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
Artificial LeatherFabric
Interiors
Single ToneDual Tone
Driver Armrest
YesNo
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
YesNo
Rear Armrest
NoNo
Split Rear Seat
NoNo
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black with Red InsertsBlack and Grey
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesNo
Folding Rear Seat
FullFull
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
10,99,15315,83,003
Ex-Showroom Price
9,84,10014,99,000
RTO
71,04616,000
Insurance
43,50767,503
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
23,62534,024

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