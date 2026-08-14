i20 N Line [2021-2023] vs Celerio X Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS I20 n line [2021-2023] Celerio x Brand Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Price ₹ 9.84 Lakhs ₹ 5.11 Lakhs Mileage 20.2 kmpl 21.6 kmpl Engine Capacity 998 cc 998 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 3 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] and Maruti Suzuki Celerio X, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Hyundai i20 N Line [2021-2023] Price starts at Rs. 9.84 Lakhs (last recorded price) for N6 1.0 Turbo iMT, Maruti Suzuki Celerio X Price starts at Rs. 5.11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Vxi. i20 N Line [2021-2023]: 998 cc engine, 20.2 kmpl mileage. Celerio X: 998 cc engine, 21.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.