In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Jazz vs Rapid TSI Comparison