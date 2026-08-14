Jazz vs Rapid TSI Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jazz Rapid tsi Brand Honda Skoda Price ₹ 7.48 Lakhs ₹ 7.79 Lakhs Mileage 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl Engine Capacity 1199 cc 999 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 3

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda Jazz and Skoda Rapid TSI, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda Jazz Price starts at Rs. 7.48 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V, Skoda Rapid TSI Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Rider. Jazz: 1199 cc engine, 16.6 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Rapid TSI: 999 cc engine, 16.2 to 18.9 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.