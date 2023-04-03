civic vs T-Roc Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Civic T-roc Brand Honda Volkswagen Price ₹ 17.94 Lakhs ₹ 21.35 Lakhs Mileage 16.5 kmpl 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1799 cc 1498 cc Transmission Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.