In 2026 when choosing between the Honda civic and Volkswagen T-Roc, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda civic Price starts at Rs. 17.94 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Civic V CVT Petrol, Volkswagen T-Roc Price starts at Rs. 21.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 1.5 TSI. civic: 1799 cc engine, 16.5 kmpl mileage. T-Roc: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
civic vs T-Roc Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Civic
|T-roc
|Brand
|Honda
|Volkswagen
|Price
|₹ 17.94 Lakhs
|₹ 21.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.5 kmpl
|17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1799 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT), Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4