city-4th-generation vs Yaris Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS City-4th-generation Yaris Brand Honda Toyota Price ₹ 9.3 Lakhs ₹ 9.16 Lakhs Mileage 17.4 kmpl 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1497 cc 1496 cc Transmission Manual Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.