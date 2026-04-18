In 2026 when choosing between the Honda city-4th-generation and Toyota Yaris, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda city-4th-generation Price starts at Rs. 9.3 Lakhs (last recorded price) for City SV Petrol, Toyota Yaris Price starts at Rs. 9.16 Lakhs (last recorded price) for J MT OPT. city-4th-generation: 1497 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Yaris: 1496 cc engine, 17.1 to 17.8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
city-4th-generation vs Yaris Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City-4th-generation
|Yaris
|Brand
|Honda
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 9.3 Lakhs
|₹ 9.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|17.1 to 17.8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1497 cc
|1496 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Manual - 6 Gears, Automatic (CVT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift
|Cylinders
|4
|4