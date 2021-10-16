In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Endeavour vs Outlander Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Endeavour
|Outlander
|Brand
|Ford
|Mitsubishi
|Price
|₹ 32.75 Lakhs
|₹ 26.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|12.4 to 13.9 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1996 cc
|2360 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4