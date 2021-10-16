Endeavour vs Outlander Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Endeavour Outlander Brand Ford Mitsubishi Price ₹ 32.75 Lakhs ₹ 26.93 Lakhs Mileage 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl 8 kmpl Engine Capacity 1996 cc 2360 cc Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Ford Endeavour and Mitsubishi Outlander, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Ford Endeavour Price starts at Rs. 32.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT, Mitsubishi Outlander Price starts at Rs. 26.93 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Outlander 4X4. Endeavour: 1996 cc engine, 12.4 to 13.9 kmpl mileage. Outlander: 2360 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.