e6
BYD e6
GL
₹29.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
ZS EV
MG ZS EV
Excite
₹21.00 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Speed
130 Kmph140 kmph
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not ApplicableNot Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Engine Type
Single AC Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorThree Phase Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Fuel Type
Electric-
Max Motor Performance
94 bhp 180 Nm141 bhp @ 3500 rpm, 353 Nm
Driving Range
415 Km419
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Transmission
Automatic - 1 GearsAutomatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6BS 6
Battery
71.7 kWh, Lithium Iron Phosphate,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan44.5 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeRegenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Features
Comfort & Convenience
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest-
Heater
YesYes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyManual - Internal Only
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with GuidanceReverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Steering Adjustment
Manual Tilt & TelescopicTilt
12V Power Outlets
Yes1
Instrumentation
Rear row
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
30,71,06022,05,913
Ex-Showroom Price
29,15,00020,99,800
RTO
16,00016,000
Insurance
1,39,56089,613
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
66,00947,413
