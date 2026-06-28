In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 68.7 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C300. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. C-Class Cabriolet: 1991 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs C-Class Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|C-class cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 68.7 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|17.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1991 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-