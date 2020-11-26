|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|8.29
|-
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|-
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine Type
|M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine
|Two permanently agitated synchronous motors (PSM)
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|-
|Driving Range
|688
|526 Km
|Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
|3.8
|3.4 seconds
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|AWD
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Twin Turbo
|Not Applicable
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|-
|Engine
|4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
|Steering Adjustment
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Electric Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Adaptive
|Adaptive
|Heater
|Yes
|-
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|360 Camera
|360 Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - All
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Rear AC
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
|On-Road Price
|₹2,31,98,770
|₹2,55,30,429
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,03,00,000
|₹2,45,00,000
|RTO
|₹20,84,000
|₹58,000
|Insurance
|₹8,14,270
|₹9,71,929
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹4,98,632
|₹5,48,748