In 2026 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition, Mercedes-Benz AMG E53 Cabriolet Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 4Matic. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. AMG E53 Cabriolet: 2999 cc engine, 11.48 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs AMG E53 Cabriolet Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 m
|Amg e53 cabriolet
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|11.48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|2999 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6