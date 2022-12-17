X3 M vs EQC Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS X3 m Eqc Brand BMW Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 99.9 Lakhs ₹ 1.07 Cr Range - 471 km/charge Mileage 13.17 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 80 kwh Engine Capacity 2993 cc - Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time - 41 Hrs

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.