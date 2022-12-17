In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X3 M and Mercedes-Benz EQC, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X3 M Price starts at Rs. 99.9 Lakhs (last recorded price) for X3 M Petrol and Mercedes-Benz EQC Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (last recorded price) for 400 4MATIC. X3 M: 2993 cc engine, 13.17 kmpl mileage. EQC gets a battery pack of up to 80 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X3 M vs EQC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X3 m
|Eqc
|Brand
|BMW
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 99.9 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|Range
|-
|471 km/charge
|Mileage
|13.17 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|80 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|2993 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|41 Hrs