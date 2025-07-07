In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Mercedes-Benz EQS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Mercedes-Benz EQS Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Celebration Edition. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. EQS gets a battery pack of up to 107.8 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs EQS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Eqs
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.3 Cr
|Range
|-
|857 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|107.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours 25 Minutes(22 kW AC Charger)