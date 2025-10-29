In 2026 when choosing among the Audi RS7 Sportback and Lexus LS, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS7 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 1.94 Cr (last recorded price) for 4.0L TFSI and Lexus LS Price starts at Rs. 1.91 Cr (last recorded price) for 500h Luxury. RS7 Sportback: 3996 cc engine, 8.7 kmpl mileage. LS gets a battery pack of up to 44 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS7 Sportback vs LS Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs7 sportback
|Ls
|Brand
|Audi
|Lexus
|Price
|₹ 1.94 Cr
|₹ 1.91 Cr
|Range
|-
|1263 km/charge
|Mileage
|8.7 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|44 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|3996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-