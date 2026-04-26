In 2026 when choosing between the Audi A4 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi A4 Price starts at Rs. 46.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 40 TFSI Premium, Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive. A4: 1984 cc engine, 17.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
A4 vs C-Class [2018-2022] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|A4
|C-class [2018-2022]
|Brand
|Audi
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 46.41 Lakhs
|₹ 50.01 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17.4 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|1984 cc
|1950 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4