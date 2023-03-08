In 2026 White Carbon Motors O3 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours. O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
O3 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|O3
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|White Carbon Motors
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 55,900
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|60 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-