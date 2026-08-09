SXL 125 [2020-2025] vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxl 125 [2020-2025] Vxl 150 [2020-2025] Brand Vespa Vespa Price ₹ 1.35 Lakhs ₹ 1.44 Lakhs Mileage 55 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 124 cc 149 cc Power 9.77 PS PS 10.79 PS PS

In 2026 Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power and torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.