In 2026 Kinetic Green Flex or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Flex up to 120 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Flex vs M-5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Flex
|M-5
|Brand
|Kinetic Green
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|₹ 99,000
|Range
|120 km/charge
|100-120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|-