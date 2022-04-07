|Max Power
|18.04 PS @ 8500 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|57.5 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|-
|Ignition
|Digital DC CDI Ignition System
|-
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Compression Ratio
|10:01
|-
|Displacement
|199.6 cc
|-
|Clutch
|Multi plate wet clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Oil Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Oil-cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|-
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|66.5 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,42,238
|₹99,000
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,20,800
|₹99,000
|RTO
|₹9,964
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹9,569
|₹0
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,905
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹3,057
|₹2,127