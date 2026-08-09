In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 110 or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 110 Price starts at Rs. 62,750 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 110 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 110 in 7 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 110 vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 110
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Hero
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 62,750
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|45 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-