Evolet Pony vs Komaki XGT KM

In 2024 Evolet Pony or Komaki XGT KM choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
XGT KM
Komaki XGT KM
STD
₹42,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55-60 km/charge85 km/charge
Max Speed
25 kmph65 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
39,49944,986
Ex-Showroom Price
39,49942,500
RTO
01,275
Insurance
01,211
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
848966

