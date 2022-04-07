In 2026 Bounce Infinity E1 or Stella Automobili SA 2000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Bounce Infinity E1 Price starts at Rs. 55,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Stella Automobili SA 2000 Price starts at Rs. 86,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of E1 up to 70-100 km/charge and the SA 2000 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Stella Automobili offers the SA 2000 in 1 colour.
E1 vs SA 2000 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E1
|Sa 2000
|Brand
|Bounce Infinity
|Stella Automobili
|Price
|₹ 55,000
|₹ 86,000
|Range
|70-100 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hrs.
|6-7 Hours