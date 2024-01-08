Saved Articles

HT Auto
F850GS vs F 900 XR

BMW F850GS vs BMW F 900 XR

In 2024 BMW F850GS or BMW F 900 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

F850GS
BMW F850GS
F 850 GS Pro
₹12.50 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
F 900 XR
BMW F 900 XR
STD
₹10.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Engine Type
Water-cooled 4-Stroke In-line Two-cylinder Engine, Four Valves Per Cylinder, Two Overhead Camshafts, Dry Sump LubricationWater-cooled 4-stroke in-line two-cylinder engine, 4 valves DOHC engine
Displacement
853 cc895 cc
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 6250 rpm92 Nm @ 6500 rpm
No of Cylinders
22
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Clutch
Multiple-Disc Wet Clutch (anti hopping), Mechanically OperatedMultiple-disc wet clutch (anti hopping), mechanically operated
Gear Box
6-Speed6 Speed
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Peak Power
95.17 PS @ 8250 rpm-
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Transmission
ManualManual
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
13,83,32312,24,440
Ex-Showroom Price
12,50,00010,95,000
RTO
1,00,00087,600
Insurance
33,32330,890
Accessories Charges
010,950
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
29,73326,317

