In 2024 BMW F850GS or BMW F 900 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 BMW F850GS or BMW F 900 XR choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
BMW F850GS Price starts at Rs 12.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the BMW F 900 XR Price starts at Rs 10.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, F 900 XR engine makes power & torque 104.6 PS @ 8500 rpm & 92 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
BMW offers the F850GS in 3 colours.
BMW offers the F 900 XR in 1 colour.
The F850GS mileage is around 24.4 kmpl.
The F 900 XR mileage is around 28.09 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less