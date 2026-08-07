In 2026 Avon E Star or White Carbon Motors O3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Avon E Star Price starts at Rs. 60,000 (last recorded price) whereas the White Carbon Motors O3 Price starts at Rs. 55,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of E Star up to 65 km/charge and the O3 has a range of up to 60 km/charge. White Carbon Motors offers the O3 in 4 colours.
E Star vs O3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|E star
|O3
|Brand
|Avon
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 60,000
|₹ 55,900
|Range
|65 km/charge
|60 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
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|Charging Time
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