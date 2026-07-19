Looking for a future-proof two-wheeler? Here are 4 options capable of running up to E85 blends

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India's ethanol blending programme is steadily gaining momentum, and motorcycle manufacturers have started introducing flex-fuel models to support the transition. These motorcycles are engineered to run on petrol-ethanol blends ranging from E20 to E85 through changes to their fuel systems, engine components and electronic calibration.
As of July 2026, buyers have four E85-compatible motorcycles to choose from in India. Here's a look at each of them:
Priced at ₹72,792 (ex-showroom), the Hero HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is currently one of the most affordable E85-compatible motorcycles available in the country.
It is powered by a 97.2cc single-cylinder engine and can operate on ethanol blends from E20 to E85. While it shares its mechanical package with the standard HF Deluxe, Hero has updated the motorcycle's fuel system and engine-related components to support higher ethanol content.
The Hero Splendor+ Flex Fuel was among the first mass-market motorcycles in India to receive E85 compatibility.
Like the standard Splendor+, it continues to target daily commuters but features revisions to the fuel system, engine management and materials that allow it to run on E20 to E85 fuel blends. It uses the same 97.2cc single-cylinder engine and is priced at ₹82,710 (ex-showroom).
Yamaha entered India's flex-fuel motorcycle segment in July 2026 with the launch of the FZ Blue Flex.
Based on the FZ platform, the motorcycle is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder Blue Core engine and is compatible with E20 to E85 ethanol blends. Yamaha has introduced it at an introductory price of ₹1.24 lakh (ex-showroom), giving buyers another mid-capacity flex-fuel option.
For buyers looking for a larger-capacity motorcycle, the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel is currently the biggest E85-compatible model on sale in India.
It retains the styling and equipment of the standard Gixxer SF 250 but receives updates to its engine calibration and fuel delivery system to support E85 fuel. The motorcycle is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine and is priced at ₹2,00,896 (ex-showroom).