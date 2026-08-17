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Tata Punch Car Discount Offers in Kolkata

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We have Offers available on following models in Kolkata

Hyundai Exter
Benefits On Hyundai Exter:- Benefits upto ₹ 40,000/-. + Cele…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual & 18 more..
HX 2 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 5.81 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 6.3 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 6.95 Lakhs
HX 2 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 7.28 Lakhs
HX 3 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 7.45 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 7.99 Lakhs
HX 4 Plus Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 8.1 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual Dual Tone
₹ 8.14 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 8.28 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Manual
₹ 8.4 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 8.59 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone
₹ 8.74 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 8.95 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 9.12 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual Dual Tone
₹ 9.1 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol CNG 1.2L Bi fuel Kappa Manual
₹ 9.42 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic
₹ 9.46 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.2L Kappa Automatic Dual Tone
₹ 9.61 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Citroen C3x
On Citroen C3 X :- Get Additinal Benefits Up to Rs. 1,18,000…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Shine 1.2 Petrol & 7 more..
Shine 1.2 Petrol
₹ 7.63 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition
₹ 7.67 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
₹ 7.78 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 CNG
₹ 8.56 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 CNG Dual Tone
₹ 8.71 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Turbo
₹ 8.74 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Turbo Dark Edition
₹ 8.77 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Turbo AT
₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
View Complete Offer

Citroen C3x
On Citroen C3 X :- Get Additinal Benefits Up to Rs. 1,18,000…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Shine 1.2 Petrol & 7 more..
Shine 1.2 Petrol
₹ 7.63 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Petrol Dark Edition
₹ 7.67 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
₹ 7.78 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 CNG
₹ 8.56 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 CNG Dual Tone
₹ 8.71 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Turbo
₹ 8.74 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Turbo Dark Edition
₹ 8.77 Lakhs
Shine 1.2 Turbo AT
₹ 9.45 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
View Complete Offer

Renault Kiger
On Renault Kiger: Cash offer upto INR 20,000 on Select Varia…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Authentic & 14 more..
Authentic
₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Evolution
₹ 6.55 Lakhs
Evolution EASY R AMT
₹ 6.99 Lakhs
Techno
₹ 7.55 Lakhs
Techno MT Dual Tone
₹ 7.55 Lakhs
Techno EASY R AMT
₹ 8.05 Lakhs
Techno AMT Dual Tone
₹ 8.05 Lakhs
Emotion
₹ 8.45 Lakhs
Emotion MT Dual Tone
₹ 8.45 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo MT
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
Techno Turbo CVT
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
Techno Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone
₹ 9.35 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo CVT
₹ 10.35 Lakhs
Emotion Turbo CVT Dual Tone
₹ 10.35 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Dulichand Motors

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686, Anandapur, Shrachi Tower, Ruby Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal 700107, kolkata, West Bengal 700107
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+91 - 7045018230
   

K B Motors Pvt. Ltd

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2/3, Judges Court Road , Near, Mominpur Crossing, Kolkata, West Bengal 700027, kolkata, West Bengal 700027
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+91 - 9619134294
   

K B Motors

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62/7, BALLYGUNGE CIRCULAR ROAD, BALLYGUNGE 700019, Kolkata, West Bengal 700019, kolkata, West Bengal 700019
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+91 - 7045019259
   

Lexus Motors

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Plot No Iid/13-14, Auto Mall, Action Area Ii,Major Arterialroad, New Town, Akankha More, Kolkata, West Bengal 700141, kolkata, West Bengal 700141
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+91 - 9831031002

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₹ 12.52 Lakhs*Onwards
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₹ 10.99 Lakhs*Onwards
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