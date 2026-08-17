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Skoda Slavia Car Discount Offers in Rajkot
Skoda Slavia
On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000/- + Buy n…
Available in Rajkot
Applicable on Classic 1.0L TSI MT & 11 more..
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 10 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.34 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.34 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 15.29 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.54 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.55 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
Monte carlo 10l tsi mt
Sportline 15l tsi dsg
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.69 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 18.19 Lakhs
Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 18.04 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
Shreenathji Automobiles
Plot No. 22, Nh 27, Gondal Highway, Kandsiyali, Near Kishan Ppetrol Pump, Rajkot, Gujarat , rajkot, Gujarat 360022View More
Shreenathji Automobiles
Survey No 149, 154 & 156p, Near Raj Kamal Petrol Pump, Plot No 129, Gondal Road, Rajkot, Gujarat , rajkot, Gujarat 360004View More
Shreenathji Automobiles Pvt Ltd
Survey No 149, 154 & 156p, Plot No 129 Gondal Road Near Raj Kamal Petrol Pump Rajkot, Rajkot, Gujarat , rajkot, Gujarat 360004View More
Shreenathji Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.
Survey no.149,154,156P, Plot No. 129, Gondal Road, Near Raj Kamal Petrol Pump, Rajkot, rajkot, Gujarat 360004View More
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