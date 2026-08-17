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Skoda Slavia Car Discount Offers in Mumbai

Skoda Slavia
On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000/- + Buy n…
Available in Mumbai
Applicable on Classic 1.0L TSI MT & 11 more..
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 10 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.34 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.34 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 15.29 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.54 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.55 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
Monte carlo 10l tsi mt
Sportline 15l tsi dsg
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.69 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 18.19 Lakhs
Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 18.04 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Mody India Cars Pvt Ltd

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No 20 & 21, GF, Krushal Shopping Cplx, Ghatkopar Mahul Rd, Chembur Tilak Nagar Next To Shopper Stop Mumbai, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400089, mumbai, Maharashtra 400089
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+91 - 7799250000
   

Mody India Cars Pvt Ltd, (andheri)

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Shop No. 3 And 4, Nasar Enclave, Juhu Lane, Andheri (W), C.D.Barfiwala Road, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400058, mumbai, Maharashtra 400058
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+91 - 7942531337
   

Mody India Cars Private Limited

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Plot, 79, Crystal, Dr Annie Besant Rd, Maya Nagar, Worli, Siddharth Nagar, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400018, mumbai, Maharashtra 400018
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+91 - 7942531338
   

Jmd Auto India

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1st Floor, Kk Square Building, Andheri(E), Chakala, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400069, mumbai, Maharashtra 400069
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+91 - 7942531396

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