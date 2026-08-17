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Skoda Slavia Car Discount Offers in Lucknow
Skoda Slavia
On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000/- + Buy n…
Available in Lucknow
Applicable on Classic 1.0L TSI MT & 11 more..
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 10 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.34 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.34 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 15.29 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.54 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.55 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
Monte carlo 10l tsi mt
Sportline 15l tsi dsg
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.69 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 18.19 Lakhs
Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 18.04 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
Kamal Kishore Skoda
329-330, Kamta, Faizabad Road, Opposite High Court, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh , lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 227105View More
Speedworks Skoda
Ground Floor G-12, 13, 14, Transport Nagar, Railtech Square, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh , lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226012View More
Kamal Kishore Skoda
Ymca Building, Rana Pratap Marg, 13, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh , lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226001View More
Automovers Auto Industry Pvt. Ltd.
33, 34 & 327, Vijayeepur Chinhat Kamta, Ayodhya Road, Lucknow, lucknow, Uttar Pradesh 226028View More
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