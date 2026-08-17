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Skoda Slavia Car Discount Offers in Guwahati
Skoda Slavia
On Skoda Slavia :- Get Benefits up to Rs. 1,90,000/- + Buy n…
Available in Guwahati
Applicable on Classic 1.0L TSI MT & 11 more..
Classic 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 10 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.34 Lakhs
Signature 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.34 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 15.29 Lakhs
Prestige 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.54 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.55 Lakhs
Sportline 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
Monte carlo 10l tsi mt
Sportline 15l tsi dsg
Monte Carlo 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 16.69 Lakhs
Monte Carlo 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 18.19 Lakhs
Prestige 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 18.04 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
Apunar Skoda
Mahapurush Madhabdev Path, Borbari, Opposite Jonaki Nagar, Near Pratiksha Hospital, Guwahati, Assam , guwahati, Assam 781035View More
(apunar) Ssb Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.
Ground Floor, Assam State Warehouse Road, Opposite Hindustan Tower, NH 37, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati, guwahati, Assam 781029View More
(apunar) Ssb Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.
House No. 213, A.T. Road, Near Petrol Pump, Opposite LCB College, Maligaon, P.S. Jalukbari, Guwahati, guwahati, Assam 781011View More
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