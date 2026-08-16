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Hyundai Verna Car Discount Offers in Mysore

Hyundai Verna
Benefits On Hyundai Verna:- Benefits upto ₹ 50,000/-. + Cele…
Available in Mysore
Applicable on HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual & 21 more..
HX 2 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 10.98 Lakhs
HX 4 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 12.25 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual
₹ 13.19 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone
₹ 13.34 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus Petrol Manual
₹ 13.81 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus 1.5L Petrol Manual Dual Tone
₹ 13.96 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 14.4 Lakhs
HX 6 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 14.55 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol Manual
₹ 14.88 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 15.02 Lakhs
HX 6 Plus 1.5L Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 15.02 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Manual Dual Tone
₹ 15.03 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 16.09 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 16.24 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual
₹ 16.28 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Manual Dual Tone
₹ 16.43 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT)
₹ 17.15 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Automatic (CVT) Dual Tone
₹ 17.3 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)
₹ 17.62 Lakhs
HX 8 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone
₹ 17.77 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT)
₹ 18.25 Lakhs
HX 10 Petrol 1.5L Turbo Automatic (DCT) Dual Tone
₹ 18.4 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Locate Hyundai Dealers in Mysore

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Star Hyundai

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36 Bannaimantap A Extn Bamboo Bazaar Mandi Mohalla, Mysore,, mysore, Karnataka 570015
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+91 - 9538018888
   

Advaith Hyundai

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14/5 Lah Towers, Jlb Road,Lakshmi Puran,Oppt. Christ The King Convent,Mysore, mysore, Karnataka 570004
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+91 - 9741018832
   

Advaith Hyundai

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Plot No. 26 ABC, Belavadi Indl Area,Opp Kirloskar Electric Company,Hunsur Main Road,Mysore, mysore, Karnataka 570001
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+91 - 7708057861

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