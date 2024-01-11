In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. In 2024, when choosing between the Tata Nexon EV and Tata Nexon EV Max, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Tata Nexon EV Price starts at 14.74 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Creative Plus Medium Range, Tata Nexon EV Max Price starts at 17.74 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XZ Plus 3.3 KW. Nexon EV gets a battery pack of up to 30 kWh. Nexon EV Max gets a battery pack of up to 40.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less