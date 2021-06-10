|Engine Type
|2.0L TSI Turbocharged I4
|1.5L TSI EVO with ACT
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|791
|1053.15
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|250 Nm @ 1500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
|Mileage (ARAI)
|15.81
|17.85
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|188 bhp @ 4180 rpm
|148 bhp @ 5000 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|Turbocharged
|Turbocharged
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1984 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Manual Tilt & Telescopic
|Tilt & Telescopic
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|Yes
|Cruise Control
|Yes
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Sensors
|Front & Rear
|Front & Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|Yes
|Yes
|Parking Assist
|Reverse Camera with Guidance
|Reverse Camera
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Driver & Co-Driver
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Electronic - Internal & Driver
|Electronic - Internal Only
|12V Power Outlets
|Yes
|2
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
|Rear AC
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
|On-Road Price
|₹30,04,319
|₹24,51,787
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹26,29,000
|₹21,35,000
|RTO
|₹2,62,900
|₹2,24,230
|Insurance
|₹1,11,919
|₹92,057
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹64,574
|₹52,698