In 2026 when choosing among the Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe and Mercedes-Benz EQB, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Coupe Price starts at Rs. 80.17 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 43 AMG 4MATIC and Mercedes-Benz EQB Price starts at Rs. 72.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 250 Plus. C-Coupe: 2996 cc engine, 9.2 to 10.8 kmpl mileage. EQB gets a battery pack of up to 70.5 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
C-Coupe vs EQB Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|C-coupe
|Eqb
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Mercedes-Benz
|Price
|₹ 80.17 Lakhs
|₹ 72.2 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|423 km/charge
|Mileage
|9.2 to 10.8 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|70.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|2996 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|7 Hours 15 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)