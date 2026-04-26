C-Class [2018-2022] vs GLB Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS C-class [2018-2022] Glb Brand Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz Price ₹ 50.01 Lakhs ₹ 64.8 Lakhs Mileage - 16 kmpl Engine Capacity 1950 cc 1332 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] and Mercedes-Benz GLB, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz C-Class [2018-2022] Price starts at Rs. 50.01 Lakhs (last recorded price) for C 200 Progressive, Mercedes-Benz GLB Price starts at Rs. 64.8 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 200 Progressive Line. GLB: 1332 cc engine, 16 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.