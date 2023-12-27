In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2023 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 and Mercedes-Benz CLS, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 Price starts at Rs 98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 4MATIC, Mercedes-Benz CLS Price starts at Rs 86.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 300d. AMG C 43: 1991 cc engine, 14.5 kmpl mileage. CLS: 1950 cc engine, 16.13 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less