|Engine Type
|K15B Smart Hybrid
|1.5 H4K
|Others
|Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
|-
|Alternate Fuel
|Not Applicable
|Not Applicable
|Driving Range
|890.4
|825
|Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
|138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
|142 Nm @ 4000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Manual - 5 Gears
|Mileage (ARAI)
|18.55
|14.19
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|FWD
|Max Power (bhp@rpm)
|103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
|105 bhp @ 5600 rpm
|Turbocharger/Supercharger
|No
|No
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Petrol
|Emission Standard
|BS 6
|BS 6
|Engine
|1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|1498 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
|Steering Adjustment
|Tilt
|Tilt
|Cabin-Boot Access
|Yes
|No
|Parking Sensors
|Rear
|Rear
|Keyless Start/ Button Start
|No
|No
|Parking Assist
|No
|No
|Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
|Co-Driver Only
|Co-Driver Only
|Air Conditioner
|Yes (Manual)
|Yes (Manual)
|Anti-glare Mirrors
|Manual - Internal Only
|Manual - Internal Only
|Cruise Control
|No
|No
|Heater
|Yes
|Yes
|12V Power Outlets
|2
|Yes
|Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
|Yes
|Yes
|Front AC
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
|On-Road Price
|₹9,57,868
|₹11,21,980
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹8,39,000
|₹9,86,050
|RTO
|₹70,750
|₹72,902
|Insurance
|₹38,651
|₹48,754
|Accessories Charges
|₹8,967
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹500
|₹500
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹20,588
|₹23,819