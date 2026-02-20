In 2026 when choosing between the Audi RS5 and Audi S5 Sportback, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi RS5 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Sportback, Audi S5 Sportback Price starts at Rs. 80.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3.0 TFSI Quattro. RS5: 2894 cc engine, 10.8 kmpl mileage. S5 Sportback: 2994 cc engine, 10.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RS5 vs S5 Sportback Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rs5
|S5 sportback
|Brand
|Audi
|Audi
|Price
|₹ 1.07 Cr
|₹ 80.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|10.8 kmpl
|10.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2894 cc
|2994 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|6
|6