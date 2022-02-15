In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Sportster S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fat boy [2024]
|Sportster s
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Harley-Davidson
|Price
|₹ 25.69 Lakhs
|₹ 18.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.1 kmpl
|19.6 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1252 cc
|Power
|95.1 PS PS
|122.3 PS PS