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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] vs Harley-Davidson Sportster S

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Harley-Davidson Sportster S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Sportster S Price starts at Rs. 18.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. On the other hand, Sportster S engine makes power & torque 122.3 PS PS & 125 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Sportster S mileage is around 19.6 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Sportster S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat boy [2024] Sportster s
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 25.69 Lakhs₹ 18.05 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl19.6 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1252 cc
Power95.1 PS PS122.3 PS PS

Filters
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Sportster S
Harley-Davidson Sportster S
STD
₹16.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l11.8 L
Ground Clearance
115 mm90 mm
Length
2370 mm2270 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
317 kg228 kg
Saddle Height
675 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18Front :-160/70-17, Rear :- 180/70-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm122.3 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm72.3 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm125 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1252
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Revolution Max 1250T
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm105 mm
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,32,67518,24,637
Ex-Showroom Price
25,69,00016,49,000
RTO
2,05,5201,31,920
Insurance
58,15543,717
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
60,88539,218

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Latest Videos

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