Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Skoda Car > Kushaq > Car Offers in Kolkata
Skoda Kushaq Car Discount Offers in Kolkata
Skoda Kushaq
On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Benefits Up to Rs. 80,000/- + Buy now…
Available in Kolkata
Applicable on Classic 10l tsi mt & 12 more..
Classic 10l tsi mt
Onyx edition 10 tsi at
Signature 10l tsi mt
Signature 10l tsi at
Prestige 10l tsi mt
Prestige 10l tsi at
Sportline 10l tsi mt
Sportline 10l tsi at
Sportline 15l tsi dsg
Prestige 15l tsi dsg
Monte carlo 10l tsi at
Monte carlo 10l tsi mt
Monte carlo 15l tsi dsg
Expiring on 01 Sep
Global Motocorp
No 52/6, Vip Road, Baguiati, Pge Plaza , Beside Vishal Mega Mart, Kolkata, West Bengal 700059, kolkata, West Bengal 700059View More
Global Motocorp
Kamrangu Howrah, Near Nibra High School Bus Stop Kolkata, Kolkata, West Bengal 712331, kolkata, West Bengal 712331View More
Global Motocorp Llp
41a, Diamond Prestige, Ajc Bose Road, Entally, Mullick Bazar, Kolkata, West Bengal 700017, kolkata, West Bengal 700017View More
(spl) Sanwaria Automotive Pvt. Ltd
Imagine Techpark, Plot No. 6, Block DP, Sector V, Salt Lake, Bidhannagar, PS - Electronic Complex, Kolkata, kolkata, West Bengal 700091View More
Offers By Brand
Offers by City
Trending CarsSee All
Tata Sierra
₹ 11.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra BE 6
₹ 18.9 Lakhs*Onwards
VinFast VF7
₹ 21.89 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra XEV 9S
₹ 20.65 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Scorpio N
₹ 13.69 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹ 10.77 Lakhs*Onwards
Tata Nexon
₹ 7.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Mahindra Thar ROXX
₹ 12.52 Lakhs*Onwards
Kia Seltos
₹ 10.99 Lakhs*Onwards