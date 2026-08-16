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Citroen Aircross X
On Citroen Aircross X :- Get Additinal Benefits Up to Rs. 1,…
Available in Mumbai
Applicable on You 1.2 5 STR & 6 more..
You 1.2 5 STR
₹ 8.89 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 5 STR
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Plus 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 11.99 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR
₹ 13.2 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR Dual Tone
₹ 13.4 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT
₹ 14.37 Lakhs
Max 1.2 Turbo 7 STR AT Dual Tone
₹ 14.57 Lakhs
Expiring on 01 Sep
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Arsh Hyundai

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Ground Floor , Elizabeth House, Gokhale Road, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400028, mumbai, Maharashtra 400028
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+91 - 8976777561
   

Sai Auto Hyundai

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Shop No. 4,5,6, Sumukh Hills, Yogsiddhi Developers, Police Station , Samata Nagar, Below Bandongri Metro Station, Opp. Samata Naga, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400101, mumbai, Maharashtra 400101
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+91 - 7942531340
   

Shreem Hyundai

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SHOP NO.: 6/7/8, Kesar Ashish Cooperative Housing Society Ltd, New Link Road, Kandivali West, NEAR VASANT COMPLEX, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400067, mumbai, Maharashtra 400067
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+91 - 7942531474
   

Arsh Hyundai

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Ground Floor, Godrej Coliseum, Somaiya Hospital Rd, Off Western Express Highway, GTB Nagar, Lalbaug, Everard Nagar, Sion, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400022, mumbai, Maharashtra 400022
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+91 - 7942531349

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