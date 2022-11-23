Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Hyundai Car > Creta > Car Offers in Kochi
Hyundai Creta Car Discount Offers in Kochi
Sorry, we do not have any active offers in your city.
We have Offers available on following models in Kochi
Skoda Kushaq
On Skoda Kushaq :- Get Cash discount Upto Rs.25,000/- for HD…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on Active 1.0 TSI MT & 7 more..
Active 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 10.5 Lakhs
Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 12.8 Lakhs
Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 14.2 Lakhs
Style 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 14.6 Lakhs
Style 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 15.8 Lakhs
Style 1.5L TSI MT
₹ 16.2 Lakhs
Style 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 17.6 Lakhs
Skoda Slavia
On Skoda Slavia :- Get Cash discount Upto Rs.25,000/- for HD…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on Active 1.0L TSI MT & 7 more..
Active 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 10.69 Lakhs
Ambition 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 12.39 Lakhs
Ambition 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Style Non Sunroof
₹ 13.59 Lakhs
Style 1.0L TSI MT
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Style 1.0L TSI AT
₹ 15.39 Lakhs
Style 1.5L TSI MT
₹ 18.93 Lakhs
Style 1.5L TSI DSG
₹ 20.76 Lakhs
Volkswagen Virtus
On Volkswagen Virtus :- Get Exchange Bonus Upto Rs.20,000 + …
Available in Kochi
Applicable on Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT & 5 more..
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 11.21 Lakh
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 12.97 Lakh
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 14.27 Lakh
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 14.41 Lakh
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 15.71 Lakh
GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
₹ 17.91 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun
On Volkswagen Taigun :- Get Exchange Bonus Upto Rs.20,000 + …
Available in Kochi
Applicable on Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT & 6 more..
Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 10.49 Lakhs
Highline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 12.8 Lakhs
Highline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 14.1 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI MT
₹ 14.57 Lakhs
GT 1.5 TSI MT
₹ 15 Lakhs
Topline 1.0 TSI AT
₹ 15.91 Lakhs
GT Plus 1.5 TSI DSG
₹ 17.5 Lakhs
Honda All New City
On Honda City :- Cash Discount upto Rs. 30,000 OR FOC Access…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on V Petrol & 2 more..
V Petrol
₹ 11 Lakhs
VX Petrol
₹ 12.62 Lakhs
ZX Petrol
₹ 13.61 Lakhs
Honda All New City
On Honda City :- Discount on Car Exchange worth Rs. 20,000 +…
Available in Kochi
Applicable on V CVT Petrol & 2 more..
V CVT Petrol
₹ 12.56 Lakhs
VX CVT Petrol
₹ 13.92 Lakhs
ZX CVT Petrol
₹ 14.91 Lakhs
Popular Hyundai Kochi
Popular Motor World Pvt Ltd 33/2361-a, Geethanjali Jn,nh-47,bye Pass,vytilla,kochi, Kochi, Kerala 682019View More
Mgf Hyundai
Mgf Motors Ltd, Door No: 25/77a,near Toll Jn. Edapally,kochi,, Kochi, Kerala 682024
