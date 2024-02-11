Home > New Cars > Car Offers > Honda Car > City > Car Offers in Kozhikode
Honda City Car Discount Offers in Kozhikode
Honda City
On Honda City :-Cash discount up to Rs. 25,000OR FOC Accesso…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on SV Petrol MT & 2 more..
SV Petrol MT
₹ 11.71 Lakhs
V Petrol MT
₹ 12.59 Lakhs
V Petrol CVT
₹ 13.84 Lakhs
Honda City
On Honda City :-Extended warranty 4th & 5th Year up to Rs. 1…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on VX Petrol MT & 3 more..
VX Petrol MT
₹ 13.71 Lakhs
ZX Petrol MT
₹ 14.94 Lakhs
VX Petrol CVT
₹ 14.96 Lakhs
ZX Petrol CVT
₹ 16.19 Lakhs
Honda City
On Honda City :-Special Edition Benefit up to Rs. 36,500 + C…
Available in Kozhikode
Applicable on Elegant Edition MT & 1 more..
Elegant Edition MT
₹ 12.65 Lakhs
Elegant Edition CVT
₹ 13.9 Lakhs
Apco Honda
No. 27/1442 A, B, Mini Bypass Road,near Pnb Zonal Office,puthiyara. P.o,kozhikode, Kozhikode, Kerala 673004View More
Kozhikode Vision Honda
Bldg No:39/53 A&b, West Hill Post,chungam,kozhikode,, Kozhikode, Kerala 673005
Apco Honda
Below Hdfc Bank, Kuruvangattu Plaza Building,nh Bypass,kozhikode,, Kozhikode, Kerala 673101View More
