In 2026 when choosing among the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023], assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Price starts at Rs. 7.61 Lakhs (last recorded price) for LXi and Tata Nexon EV [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) for XM. Vitara Brezza: 1462 cc engine, 17.0 to 18.7 kmpl mileage. Nexon EV [2020-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 30.2 kwh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Vitara Brezza vs Nexon EV [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Vitara brezza
|Nexon ev [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 7.61 Lakhs
|₹ 13.99 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|312.0
|Mileage
|17.0 to 18.7 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|30.2 kwh
|Engine Capacity
|1462 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|8.5 Hrs